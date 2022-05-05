Hyderabad Murder Video Shows Nagaraju's Wife Sulthana Left To Fight Off Murderers Alone

In a massive development, Republic TV has accessed another video of the alleged honour killing in Hyderabad, where a Hindu man named Billapuram Nagaraju was allegedly murdered for marrying a Muslim woman in Saroornagar, in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

In the visuals, it can be seen that Nagaraju was lying dead on the footpath of a busy road after being lynched. The deceased's wife Sulthana was fighting alone with the two assailants said to be her brothers even after getting hurt. She tried to block the iron rod and knife with her bare hand to stop the attack but got pushed instead. More than 50 people and several vehicles were present on the spot and witnessed the shocking attack, but nobody stepped forward to help the couple.

#JusticeForNagaraju | Another video of the gruesome murder emerges; WATCH how Sultana fought Nagaraju's killers single-handedly even as onlookers watched on



Tune-in here for the latest updates - https://t.co/t6FOyQwwoO pic.twitter.com/N1tw9kqiIk — Republic (@republic) May 5, 2022

Deceased Mother Seeks Justice for son

The distraught family members of the deceased demanded justice for Nagaraju. The victim's mother, while speaking to the media on the gruesome killing, broke down and requested stern action against the culprit as her son was clobbered to death. The family later arrived outside police station in Telangana and staged a protest, accusing his wife’s family of being behind the murder.

"You all are making my heart burn. How many times should I say who killed my son? Bring that person who killed my son to me. I am not going to tell you anything more. I want my son back," said the sobbing mother of deceased Nagaraju.

According to Telangana police, the deceased Billapuram Nagaraju (25) was intercepted by the attackers when he was travelling on a motorcycle on Wednesday night. He lost his life on the spot after the brutal lynching. The police have filed a case against the suspects, who have been identified as family members of the deceased man’s wife. Two special teams had been formed to nab the accused, and they have been arrested.

Hyderabad horror: Man allegedly murdered for inter-faith marriage

According to Telangana police, Billapuram Nagaraju was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sulthana since their days in college. The couple got married in January 2022 after which Sulthana converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi. The recently married couple were travelling together on a bike when Nagaraju was attacked and killed, allegedly by the girl’s family.

Sreedhar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police LB Nagar, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, stated that the murder was committed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl.

"The boy was travelling on his bike along with his wife when he was killed by two persons. He was attacked and killed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl,” he said.

“The couple got married in January and moved here. The girl’s brother didn’t like that his sister married someone from a different religion. He made a plan with his brother-in-law and followed the couple. They attacked the deceased with an iron rod and a knife. Then they fled, however, we caught the accused,” ACP Reddy told Republic TV. He further added that the two accused will be produced before the court soon.

(Image: REPUBLIC WORLD)