Hyderabad NGO Provides Home-cooked Food To COVID-19 Patients And Poor People Amid Pandemic

Hyderabad-based NGO Aashri Society has stepped forward to help COVID-19 patients by giving them two home-cooked meals daily. According to ANI, the NGO has been working for the poor and giving them two-times meals and amid lockdown, it has also been feeding the poor with cooked food along with feeding the COVID-19 positive patients. While speaking to the news agency, Kandula Ram Kishor Reddy, who is the president of Aashri Society, said that the NGO aims to feed the poor and need cooked food for free of cost.

Reddy said, “Initially we have started to feed 23 Covid positive patients on April 4. Later on, the number of Covid patients that we feed on a daily basis also increased to 259”.

Telangana | A Hyderabad-based NGO provides home-cooked food to the needy & 259 Covid positive patients everyday amid the pandemic



The president of the society said that with lockdown in implementation many poor people are unable to feed themselves as many depend on daily wages. Reddy added that so the society decided to feed those poor people during the lockdown. He went on to inform that that the NGO also provided free food at various hospitals in Hyderabad.

He said that on daily basis nearly about 600 cooked food packets are being distributed to poor people. Further, he said that to date more than one lakh food packets have been distributed to the needy and the poor. Reddy even added that after a suggestion from his doctor friend to provide nutritious food to the poor, he alongside his wife, came up with the idea to provide home-cooked food.

“Till date, we have spent around Rs. 21 lakh in helping the poor most of which is from our savings,” Reddy said.

'This is the time to help the poor'

He even mentioned that the NGO does not ask for donations but if any person comes forward to help them, then the service is done under the name of the donor. Reddy said that a few individuals, after knowing about the works of the society, have come forward to help them with donations. He even appealed to people to come forward and help the needy during these tough times.

"This is the best time for anyone to come forward and help the poor and needy as many of them are suffering," Reddy added.

As per ANI, the Aashri Society has been set up back in 2011 and since then the NGO has been offering various services to people. Reddy said that apart from servicing food to the poor, the society also runs an orphanage where orphan and semi orphan children are provided food and education. The NGO also provides electric wheelchairs to muscular dystrophy victims through companies. Social activities are being done by the Aashri Society for the better life of the needy and poor. Amid the pandemic, the NGO helps people by providing food, groceries and medicines.

India's COVID-19 outbreak

Meanwhile, the daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said. The country’s tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities, as per the ministry data. The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent.

