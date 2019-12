Students from the Osmania University of Hyderabad have staged protest in solidarity of the ongoing protests in Delhi's Jamia Millia University (JMU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registry for Citizens (NRC). There have been widespread protests across the country on the violence that erupted in the Jamia Millia University campus on Sunday.