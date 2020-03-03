Hyderabad: Paan Shop Vendor Arrested For Selling Marijuana Chocolates

A paan shop vendor in Hyderabad reportedly came under Excise Department scanner as he was selling marijuana chocolates at his shop. According to a local media outlet, Jayanath Pradhan, the 41-year-old shop owner from Fateh Nagar, was caught by the police on February 29 with 228 flavoured weed chocolates. The police inspector said that the searches were conducted after a tip-off, based on which they have arrested the accused.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Jeevan Kiran, Balanagar Prohibition and Excise Station inspector, said that the vendors do not have a permit to sell such substances in the city. Kiran further added that the interrogation of the accused also revealed that the weed chocolates were made by Akash Das, who is a person who used to procure the banned drug from Odhisha. Das then sold it tp the paan shop vendors between Fateh Nagar and Sanath Nagar road, said Kiran.

The officials reportedly said that there is going to be further interrogation of the accused. According to reports, the chocolates were made by converting marijuana into a fine powder and then it was later mixed with chocolate powder, jaggery and other materials to make it semi-solid toffee that could be swallowed. Furthermore, the officials have requested the public to inform immediately if they notice any suspicious activity in their vicinity.

380 kg marijuana seized

Meanwhile, according to reports, six people were arrested with over 380 kg of marijuana by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the national capital as part of an inter-state narcotics smuggling busting operation. The banned drugs were seized from a truck in Sarita Vihar by the sleuths of the federal anti-narcotics agency.

NCB Delhi zonal director K P S Malhotra said, Six persons involved in trafficking of the drug consignment from Odisha to Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) have been arrested under the provision of the NDPS Act”.

He further added, “Those arrested include the supplier, transporter and the receiver. The drug cache has been sourced from Ganjam district of Odisha”.

(With PTI inputs)

