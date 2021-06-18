Last Updated:

Hyderabad: Plumber Dies After Inhaling Poisonous Fumes While Cleaning Drainage Pipelines

A plumber died, allegedly due to asphyxiation, after he inhaled unknown poisonous gases while cleaning a drainage pipeline at the arrivals of Hyderabad airport

On Thursday, June 17, a plumber died after inhaling toxic gases from the drainage pipeline in the arrivals area of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. Two others were rushed to the Apollo Emergency care in the airport for immediate medical assistance and they are out of danger. 

Victim of the incident- Narasimha Reddy

Narasimha Reddy of Faber Sindoori Facility Management Services (AMC for PTB facility airport), along with two others, was checking for drainage leakage and climbed the ceiling using a ladder. They had poured acid into the drainage pipes to clear the blockage. Narasimha and two others inhaled the fumes and fell unconscious. They were immediately rushed to the medical facility available at the airport. 

Reddy died while undergoing treatment due to asphyxiation, a condition of being unable to breathe, usually resulting in death. The health condition of the other two is stable. The victim’s body was shifted for an autopsy to Gandhi Hospital morgue. 

Police have registered a case under section 304-A (causing death due to rash or negligent act) of the IPC against Faber Sindoori Facility Management Services. 

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) announced a statement that they are issuing all the support for the family. 

