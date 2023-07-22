Hyderabad Police Busts Major Investment Fraud Of Rs 712 Cr Operated By Chinese Fraudsters

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police has busted a major investment fraud by arresting nine fraudsters from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad involved in cheating innocent people by offering them part time jobs. Surprisingly, the cheated amount detected to be over Rs 712 crore, was sent to China and Dubai through various bank accounts of shell companies. The police probe came up after a resident of Chikkadpally area of Hyderabad lodged a complaint stating that he was offered a part time job of “rate and review” via Telegram App. The accused lured him by initially giving him simple tasks and by giving profit on small investments. As per the complainant, he initially invested a small amount of Rs 1000 and earned Rs 866 as profit.

The victim in his complaint stated that every time after investing money, the invested amount used to be displayed on a window like an online wallet, which showed options like invest money, withdraw money and perform tasks. Initially he was given simple tasks to give a 5-star rating to one set of 5 tasks by investing a small amount of Rs 1000. On the second time, he was given 4 sets of 30 tasks each to be rated, for which the victim needed to invest money initially and then he was allowed to rate. In the first set, he invested Rs 25,000 through his wallet and earned a profit of Rs 20,000 on the website, but he was not allowed to withdraw the profit.

Cash obtained by fraudulent means transferred to China and Dubai

When the victim questioned them about the same, they replied that he has to complete all the 4 sets of tasks to get the profit. Following which, he proceeded with the 2nd and the 3rd set. He was asked to invest bigger amounts of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. He performed the tasks after investing the amount, after which profits were shown in his online fraudulent wallet. Further, in the 4th set they introduced premium tasks for which he had to invest around Rs 25 lakhs. The victim went on to complete the task by investing the amount and thought that now he can withdraw the profit, but as he proceeded to withdraw the amount he was asked to pay Rs 17 lakhs more as withdrawal fee to get back the total amount including the deposit. This is when he came to know that he had been cheated and lost Rs 28 lakhs.

On the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated the probe. During the investigation, it is found that Rs 28 lakhs that the victim lost were transferred to six various accounts including an account in the name of Radhika Marketing. Further, it was found that the said amount through various Indian banks was eventually sent to Dubai, where it was used to purchase crypto currency.

During the investigation, the account in the name of Radhika Marketing was being analysed, which was found to be maintained by Mohammad Munawar. During inquiry, it was found that he along with Arul Dass, Shah Sumair and Shamir Khan went to Lucknow on the instructions of Manish, Vikas and Rajesh to open bank accounts in the names of shell companies with an offer of Rs 2 lakh per account. Following which, they opened 33 shell companies and 61 bank accounts and handed over the same to Manish.

Chinese masterminds behind the racket

On the other hand, Manish with the help of Gagan and Nayeem coordinated with the account holders and sold the accounts to Kumar Prajapati, an associate of Prakash Prajapati, who was associated with Chinese Lee Lou Guangzhou, Nan Ye and Kevin Jun. Prakash used to coordinate with the Chinese and provided them the Indian bank accounts and shared the OTPs for operating the accounts from Dubai and China through remote access apps COOLTECH and AIRDROID.

Further, these Chinese masterminds used to con people through this entire system of task-based investment frauds. For every fraudulent transaction in these accounts, accused Prakash Prajapati was paid 2-3 percent as commission. It was found during the investigation that Prakash Prajapati has supplied over 65 accounts to the Chinese in which transactions amounting to Rs 128 crores have taken place. The other accounts through which this unaccounted cash has been converted to bitcoin is having a volume of Rs 584 crores. This means, the total amount siphoned off by these fraudsters amounts to over Rs 712 crores till now.