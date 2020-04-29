Hyderabad Police Celebrates The Birthday Of 1-year-old Toddler Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday celebrated the first birthday of a toddler amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Myra celebrated her birthday with her grandparents along with the police officers who arrived at her residence with balloons and a gift.

Myra, is at present staying with her grandparents in Hyderabad, and could not go to Boston in the US to be with her parents, Sandeep and Harini. Her parents then requested the Hyderabad Police to greet her on her first birthday.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar along with other senior police officials visited the house of Sandeep and Harini at Barkatpura area to wish their one-year-old daughter on her first birthday. They gifted the toddler a teddy bear wearing a face mask. A pre-recorded "Happy Birthday" song was also played on a Bluetooth speaker during the celebrations.

CP Hyderabad informed that the toddler's parents called him up, informing him about her first birthday.

"For parents, the first birthday of their child is emotional and very important. Because of the present situation, they cannot be together. So, I thought that from Hyderabad City Police we will celebrate the baby's birthday," Kumar told reporters. "We have gifted her teddy bear with wearing a mask. The first birthday will always be cherished by the baby", the top cop added.

According to a senior police official, the girl's parents had come down to Hyderabad last month and later flew back to the US. Her grandparents were to drop her back to Boston and were scheduled to leave on March 20. Before flying to the US, Myra's grandfather went for a health checkup at a hospital where doctors advised open heart surgery and in the meanwhile, lockdown was announced after which they could not go to the US, informed the official.

