Hyderabad Police Chief Urges For Focus On Handling Social Media Harassment & Cybercrime

After taking charge as the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C.V. Anand IPS, in the first video conference on Tuesday, instructed officers to act strictly on social media harassment. He said that those harassing people by morphing their photos and posting them on social media platforms with derogatory comments should be dealt with strictly. In addition to registering cases against those spreading fake news on social media, he expressed the desire for a speedy trial.

During the video conference, several suggestions have been made on the course to be followed in the case of cybercrime including speedy investigation in cybercrime cases.

With instances of NRIs posting hateful and derogatory posts on social media platforms, the commissioner warned of registering cases against them apart from issuing lookout notices. Their passports will be seized and visas too will be cancelled as per legal provisions, CP Hyderabad warned.

The commissioner further asked the officials to provide information regarding crimes and criminals to the sections and wings concerned from time to time.

The officials were also asked to identify criminals who are repeatedly committing the same offence and take action against them and prevent them from involving in crimes. He said that this could help in deterring others who are inclined to commit offences.

"If there are any doubts in any of the cases, the Legal Advisor should immediately give suggestions and resolve the cases expeditiously. The trial should be expedited and the criminals should be punished," he said.

Emphasizing that every police officer should make it a habit to take actions necessary on their own, the commissioner asked them not to wait for orders from superior officers in emergencies and utmost important incidents. "Take the necessary technical assistance to gather evidence," he said.

CV Anand also clarified that the officers within the jurisdiction of every police station should act to do justice to the people and not give in to any injustice. "Police officers should be as people expect them to be," he added.