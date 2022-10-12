Hyderabad Police Unearths Rs 903 Crore Chinese Investment Fraud, Arrests 10

The Cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad city Police nabbed 10 persons including two foreigners in Chinese investment fraud involving a hawala scam worth over Rs 900 crores. The kingpin of the scam, a Chinese-Taipei national, has also been arrested.

In the operation, the task force police seized 2 crores of Hawala cash from Hyderabad city and also nabbed Akash Kanti, a native of Gujarat. In the last ten days, the police have seized more than 10 crores of hawala cash from five places in Hyderabad. According to reports, a large amount of money was transferred from 38 accounts of Xindai Technologies.

ED freezes Rs 46.67 crore invested in 'chinese-controlled app'

In September, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) freezed over Rs 46.67 crore kept in various online payment gateway accounts under the anti-money laundering law.

The ED said HPZ Token, through their app, "promised users of large gains by investing in mining machines for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies." The fraudsters enticed the investor victims to invest in the company on the pretext of doubling their investment through the HPZ Token app, it said.

"Payments were received from users through UPI and other various payment gateways/nodal accounts/individuals," the probe agency said.

IMAGE: Republic World