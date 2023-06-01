Hyderabad Pub Takes 'wild Weekend' Way Too Far, Displays Exotic Animals; 7 Held

Sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force, based on a complaint on May 28 raided a private pet store, "Hyderabad Exotic Pets" in Saidabad, Saidabad and held seven people for displaying exotic animals on the premises of Xora Pub.

The marketing technique of attracting customers went way too far when the owner of Xora Pub conducted an event in the name of 'Wild Night' on May 28 with DJ Ubba (Mumbai), displaying exotic animals and allowing them to dance with exotic pythons and iguanas.

The accused have been identified as Vinay Reddy (owner of Xora Pub and organiser of the event), Varahala Naidu (manager of Xora Pub), Tarun, Vamshi, Yaser, and Karthik. Although, the accused, Prudhvi, absconded.

According to an official statement, the police rescued 14 Persian Cats, 3 Bengal Cats, 2 Iguanas (Lizards), Pair of Cocktools, a Sun Congure (Parrot), and 2 Sugar Gliders.

"Vinay Reddy, owner of Xora Pub, who resides at Road no. 36 under the threshold of Jubilee Hills organised an event in the name styled 'Wild Night', on May 28. The purpose was to capture the eyeballs of customers and do publicity for the club. His employees and event organizers Prudhvi (Operational Manager), Varahala Naidu (Manager of Pub), Tarun (owner of Happywag Pets, Hyderabad), Vamshi (Seller of pet animals), Karthik (Sells pet animals) and Yaser(Owner of Hyderabad exotic pets) organised and exhibited wild animals for the customers at the Pub. They displayed Bengal Cats, Ball Pythons, and Iguanas at the pub without any valid permission", said the police.

Additionally, according to the statement, the accused and the saved animals have been given to the Forest Department Police for future management.