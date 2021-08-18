Hyderabad Rakhi Shops Offer 50% Discount To People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

With Raksha Bandhan approaching, some Rakhi stores in Hyderabad have stepped forward to thank individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering special deals and discounts on rakhis. A rakhi seller in Hyderabad is offering a 50% discount to anyone who is completely vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hyderabad Rakhi shops offering 50% discount

In an interview on Tuesday, August 17, Pavan, the owner of a rakhi shop, stated that this year's business has been better than the previous year's. Pawan noted, "After verifying their vaccination certificate, we'll give them a flat 50 per cent discount. Last year, lockdown affected our business." Furthermore, a consumer stated that this year, rakhi businesses are offering discounts on rakhis as a thank you to those who have been vaccinated.

Similar Rakshabandhan Stories

Women in Surat are making rakhis for Indian soldiers who safeguard the country's security and protect the borders ahead of Rakshabandhan on August 22. Rakhis for troops would provide employment for widows and other differently-abled persons, according to the Soch Foundation. The idea was devised to honour the country's warriors and to wish them safety, according to Ritu Rathi, the founder of the Soch Foundation. She also claimed that the entire project will produce up to 7,000 rakhis.

More about Rakshabandhan

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which falls in August mostly. The term "Raksha Bandhan," which means "bond of protection, obligation, or care" in Sanskrit, is now commonly used to refer to this practice.

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival in which brothers and sisters celebrate their love for one another. This year, the day will be observed on August 22nd, when sisters will tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists and pray for their long life and happiness, in exchange for the brothers' commitment to protecting them from harmful influences. Along with their promises, brothers are expected to present gifts to their sisters.

Picture Credit: Unsplash/ANI