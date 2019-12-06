Hyderabad Encounter: Police Reveals That Entire Operation Got Over In '5-10 Min'

In a response to Republic TV’s question about the duration of the entire operation on Friday morning, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar stated that it got over in 5 to 10 minutes. He was briefing the media about the encounter that took place on Friday morning. In the encounter, the four accused in the Hyderabad gruesome rape and murder case were killed. This evoked a lot of reactions, with many people celebrating the development while many also condemning the encounter.

The sequence of events explained

The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar explained the sequence of events beginning from the arrest of the accused. He stated that the police were granted the custody of the 4 accused persons for 10 days.Thereafter, they were interrogated on December 4 and December 5. Mentioning that they received valuable information from the accused, the police recovered cell phones and other valuables of the victim from the encounter site. Sajjanar stated that the accused were brought to the crime spot on Friday morning after which they first attacked the police with sticks and then snatched their weapons and opened fire. Despite the police warning them to surrender, they did not pay attention and got killed in the encounter with police officials. During this encounter, two officials were injured in the process.

