Hyderabad Rape Case: SC To Examine Sirpurkar Commission's Findings On Alleged Encounter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 23, announced that the apex court will examine the report submitted by the court-appointed committee that had investigated the alleged encounter of four accused in the 2019 rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

The bench led by CJI NV Ramana and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli acknowledged the report on Wednesday and announced that they will read the report and then will subsequently take up the hearing of the matter.

In order to quell all doubts cast upon the encounter of the four convicts, the Supreme Court had constituted the Justice Sirpurkar Commission. On 12 December 2019, the Supreme Court had appointed a Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Justice VS Sirpurkar, former Judge of the top Court, to investigate the circumstances under which the four accused, Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen, were killed in Hyderabad on 6 December 2019, while in police custody.

The Commission of Inquiry gathered a variety of documents, including investigation reports, forensic reports, post-mortem reports, images and videos of the incident scene, and so on. The Supreme Court received the final report of the Justice (Retired) VS Sirpurkar committee on 28 January 2022. The Commission investigating the encounter submitted its findings to the Supreme Court of India after concluding its investigation in the matter.

2019 Hyderabad rape case

On 27 November 2019, four convicts gang-raped and killed a veterinarian before burning her body in Shamshabad, Telangana. A day later, her charred body was discovered.

The rape and murder of the 25-year-old veterinarian had triggered an uproar among the people against the perpetrators and the administration, following which the Hyderabad Police had acted swiftly and apprehended the accused.

In a dramatic turn of events, the accused were later killed in an alleged police encounter.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)