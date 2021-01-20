Hyderabad Resident May Construct 108-ft Hanuman Statue At Ram Janmabhoomi In Ayodhya

A resident of Hyderabad has sought permission from the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to construct a 108-ft statue of Lord Hanuman in Ayodhya.

Sriniwas said the statue will be made with black granite in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram. He undertook the ₹50 crore project to install a 108-ft statue of Lord Hanuman at Ram Janmabhoomi. The trust has asked Sriniwas to present a 3D design of the statue.

Sriniwas also sought permission from the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to offer prasad to the devotees at Ram Janmabhoomi daily. He asked the trust to provide him space for cooking prasad and to offer at the temple every day.

READ | A Hindu Non-profit Organization Donates 1 Cr For Ram Mandir Construction In UP's Ayodhya

Ram Janmabhoomi raises funds for the building of Ram Temple

Presently, funds are being collected across the country for the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram. Several religious organizations and devotees have donated crores of Rupees for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai on Sunday said the temple trust has received a donation of around Rs 100 crores towards the cause. The donation drive for the construction of the Ram Mandir began on January 15 and will continue till February 27.

READ | Gujarat Businessman Donates 11 Cr For Ram Mandir Construction In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

According to the trust, the temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built in a manner to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the Ram temple last August after the Supreme Court paved the way for its construction.

READ | UP CM Contributes Rs 2 L Towards Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya

READ | Sushil Modi Appeals To All Parties & Hindu Families to Donate For Ayodhya Ram Mandir