Hyderabad School Principal's Driver Booked Under POCSO For Alleged Sexual Assault On Minor

In a horrific incident reported from Hyderabad, a 4-year-old kindergarten student was allegedly sexually assaulted by the school principal's driver in Banjara Hills. The driver has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Republic TV has learnt that the incident came to light after the victim girl's parents questioned her about her changed behaviour. The girl often cried and complained of pain in her leg and other body parts. The girl then opened up to her mother and shared the shocking details of the culprit Rajani Kumar who has been reportedly harassing her for over 3 months.

The furious parents then confronted the school principal and trashed the driver at the school premises. The parents were seen crying and arguing with the principal questioning how could school authorities let such a heinous act take place on the premises.

The parents filed a complaint at Banjara hills police station and alleged that the driver was molesting their daughter for over 2 months and everything happened with the school principal's consent. As per the remand copy, the accused used to take the girl to an isolated digital classroom, remove her clothes, touch her private parts and harass her. As the driver was close to the principal he was given a free hand.

The accused Rajani Kumar has been booked under various sections of the POCSO Act and Sections 376 AB (punishment of rape under 12 years). While the school principal has been taken to 14-day judicial custody and booked under Section 21 of the POCSO Act ( Punishment for failure to report or record a case).

Several school students' parents condemned the incident and staged a massive protest against the culprit and school authority outside the school premises.

