Hyderabad Shocker: Assailants Brutally Murder Man In Broad Daylight, On The Streets

A shocking incident has emerged from Telangana's Hyderabad wherein a man was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on the streets of the city. According to the preliminary information, the incident took place on Sunday when some unidentified people attacked a man with a sickle and machete at Puranapool 100 feet road in Hyderabad.

The videos of the brutal murder have gone viral as some of the passersby recorded the horrifying incident on their mobile phones. In the videos of the incident, three people are seen attacking a person, pushing him on the road and then hitting him with weapons. Among the three assailants, one is seen holding the victim while the other two indiscriminately hit him with a machete and sickle. The attackers fled the spot leaving the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Upon receiving the information about the barbaric murder in broad daylight in Hyderabad, police rushed to the spot. Further investigation has been taken up and a case has been registered by the Hyderabad police. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to nab the accused. According to sources, the deceased victim has been identified as Jangam Sainath, a resident of Esamia Bazar in Koti.