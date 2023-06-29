Hyderabad: SPF Head Constable Killed In Gun Misfire

In an unfortunate incident, a head constable from Special Protection Force (SPF) Ramaiah aged 49 years died due to a gun misfire at a Security Printing press in Mint Compound, Khiratabad.

According to Sattaiah, Saifabad CI said SPF head costable Ramaiah who was on guard duty at the security printing press and while handing over the weapon to another guard the gun misfired when the weapon was being checked at the time of change shift. Ramaiah was immediately moved to Care Hospital in Nampally but he succumbed to the injury when he was brought to the hospital.

Ramaiah is a native Mancherial district of Telangana.