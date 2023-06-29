Last Updated:

Hyderabad: SPF Head Constable Killed In Gun Misfire

A SPF constable Ramaiah was killed due to a gun misfire at a Security Printing press.

General News
 
| Written By
Aneri Shah
SPF head constable killed

SPF head constable killed | Credit: Representative image


In an unfortunate incident, a head constable from Special Protection Force (SPF) Ramaiah aged 49 years died due to a gun misfire at a Security Printing press in Mint Compound, Khiratabad.

According to Sattaiah, Saifabad CI said SPF head costable Ramaiah who was on guard duty at the security printing press and while handing over the weapon to another guard the gun misfired when the weapon was being checked at the time of change shift. Ramaiah was immediately moved to Care Hospital in Nampally but he succumbed to the injury when he was brought to the hospital. 

Ramaiah is a native Mancherial district of Telangana.

READ | Siddaramaiah trains guns on BJP for accusing Congress of 'supporting terrorism'
READ | Indian Navy buys 10 indigenous 30mm Naval Guns from GRSE
READ | Indian Army issues RFI for multipurpose machine guns for its Special Forces
READ | BSF foils another Pakistani drug smuggling bid; guns down drone carrying 3.2 Kg heroin
READ | Priyanka Gandhi blows poll bugle, trains guns at CM Chouhan over '225 scams & 21 jobs'
First Published:
COMMENT