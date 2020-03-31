The Debate
Hyderabad Suffering Shortage Of Coconuts During Lockdown; Unable To Cater To Patients

General News

Transportation ban caused the coconuts to disappear from Hyderabad markets as vehicles carrying them from coastal areas cannot enter state due to sealed borders

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coconuts

Amid the nationwide lockdown, coconuts have disappeared from the markets of Hyderabad as vehicles carrying them from coastal areas cannot enter the state due to sealed borders. This is despite the government's notification wherein movement of all goods has now been allowed, whether essential or not.

A coconut seller from the area near Gandhi Hospital has said that many patients from the hospital require coconuts, however, he cannot sell any as there is no supply due to lockdown. Coconut water freshly tapped is generally considered very pure, with various accounts terming it fit for direct IV-dripping into humans. 

"My stall is near Gandhi Hospital. There are several patients who regularly consume coconuts from my stall. For a week there are no coconuts in the market. The dealers say that the reason is that vehicles are not allowed to enter the state. All the stalls are either closed or empty. The government must consider our difficulty and resolve the issue," Koti, the coconut seller, said. 

Srinu, an employee in the Gandhi Hospital said: "I am an attender to 3 patients. For 4 days I am approaching the stalls but there are no coconuts available. It is a very essential item for patients."

Amid the threat of the Coronavirus a global pandemic that is spreading fast across India as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Following PM Modi's announcement, several state governments sealed their borders in order to prevent the influx of people from other states, that could possibly lead to the spread of the virus and defeating the purpose of lockdown.

Transportation of goods and services except for essential commodities and supplies have also been stopped due to which shortage of non-essential supplies have been felt across the nation. The Centre and the state governments have allowed the transportation of essential commodities such as groceries, vegetables and medical supplies among others. Railways has stopped its passenger train services and only the freight services were continued to facilitate the supply of essential commodities only amid the lockdown. However on Monday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter to Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories, asked them to allow the transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, during the lockdown period.

(With ANI inputs, Image credit - ANI)

First Published:
COMMENT
