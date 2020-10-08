Hyderabad Toddler’s Sharp Memory Wins Several International & National Accolades

At the age of just a year-and-nine months, this toddler from Hyderabad has brought laurels to the country and his family by securing his name in 'World Book of Records' and four other record books for having an extraordinary memory. Aadith Vishwanath Gourishetty has bagged 5 Records-World Book of Records, India Book of Records, Telugu Book of Records, and two more National Records for his sharp memory skills. The child prodigy has shown to the world that not everything is a child's play and age is just a number.

"Toddler Aadith gets honoured for being an extraordinary child with a sharp memory for recognizing objects, along with awe-inspiring memory to recognize countries flags, pictorial objects, car logos, and vehicles from shadows, mapping the professionals with tools, reciting and identifying the alphabets at the age of 1 year 9 months," said World Book of Records for Aadith.

'Aadith can identify diverse images'

"Aadith's abilities have not only given him recognition locally, but his name has spread far and wide. Not only has he attained global recognition but also has been certified by the prestigious "World Book of Records". When children of his age are busy learning nursery rhymes or listening to lullabies, Aadith can identify diverse images of colours, animals, flags, fruits, shapes, and electronic home appliances," Aadith's mother Snehitha told ANI.

Adding further the mother said Aadith has an exceptional memory and an excellent record worldwide of being able to recognize deities, colours, car logos, all English alphabets, wild animals, domestic animals, professions, flags, body parts, fruits, home appliances, and the list is inexhaustive.

The family wanted to test the child's unique ability hence he was shown an image of the Indian flag, the mother said. The young child recognized the Indian flag while PM Modi was delivering the Independence day speech and saluted it. Soon after this incident, the family realized that the child was indeed special as he could remember the flags by just seeing then once. Following this incident, he was shown the flags of many other countries and gradually he could recall all of them, the mother narrated.

The proud father of the child Arun Sai Gourishetty, speaking to ANI said, "We cannot be more proud of our little son's gargantuan achievements. We believe that every child has a uniqueness in him, which has to be nurtured with care and love. Aadith's upbringing amidst his grandparents, who have always acted as the source of strength and motivation for the family, has helped him to overcome various challenges." The child's natural ability to recognize things from the images was first spotted by his grandparents when they saw him identifying images of different Gods with ease, the father added.

(With inputs from ANI)