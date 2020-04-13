Telangana Police Sets Up Mobile Disinfectant Chamber To Sanitise Officers Amid COVID-19

The Telangana Police Transport Organisation on Sunday created a mobile disinfection tunnel chamber in order to sanitize every officer on the field in Hyderabad. According to reports, the disinfectant chamber covers around 30 to 40 check posts and is used by around 300 officers on a daily basis. Further, the chamber is built by Telangana State Police under the guidance of Telangana State DGP M. Mahender Reddy and Sanjay Kumar, IGP.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, DSP, Police Transport Organisation Telangana, Rajesh stated that the chamber sprays mist pumped through 20 nozzles. "Whoever enters the chamber for 10 seconds gets sanitized," he added. Meanwhile, several other administrations have set up similar sanitization tunnels.

Currently, there are 531 positive cases of Coronavirus in Telangana, out of which 103 people have been reportedly recovered, while 16 people have died.

COVID-19 cases soar in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 8,447 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 7,409 active cases. While 273 deaths have been reported overall, around 765 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

As the cases soared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the states' Chief Ministers to discuss the situation and get their feedback on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended. Following the meeting, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal became the latest states to extend the lockdown period, after similar moves by Odisha and Punjab earlier this week.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

(With ANI Inputs)