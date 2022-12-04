Hyderabad University Prof Sent To 14-day Remand For Sexually Assaulting Foreign Student

On Sunday, a professor of Hyderabad University Ravi Ranjan, who was arrested for sexually assaulting a foreign student, was sent to a 14-day remand. On Saturday, Hindi professor Ravi Ranjan was arrested on charges of assaulting a student.

#BREAKING | University of Hyderabad professor Ravi Ranjan, accused of assaulting a foreign student, has been sent to 14-day remand. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/eNBQhqShWT — Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022

The University issued an official statement condemning the incident, “Hyderabad University condemns the incident that occurred involving Professor Ravi Ranjan, Department of Hindi, and a student on December 2. Based on the criminal complaint and FIR, the Professor is placed under suspension with immediate effect." The police informed the accused professor has been taken into custody and will be presented before the court.

Professor allegedly called the student to his residence

According to reports, the professor allegedly called the student to his residence near the campus on Friday evening on the pretext of collecting a book and tried to sexually assault her after offering alcohol. Later, the friends of the victim found her crying and she revealed what transpired.

According to sources, the victim, who is from Thailand and recently joined the masters course, was rushed to the health centre of the University by other students. After the check-up, she lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The Director of the Foreign Exchange Programme of the central university also lodged a complaint. The police registered a case against the professor under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and took him into custody. The police recorded the 23-year-old victim's statement with the help of a translator.

Students stage protests over delay in lodging a police complaint

As the news spread about the sexual assault, students of Hyderabad University gathered outside the main gate of the campus and staged a protest demanding stringent action against the professor.

Slamming the University authorities for the delay in lodging a police complaint against the professor, students alleged that neither the Vice-Chancellor nor the Registrar met the victim.