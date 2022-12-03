Hyderabad University Professor Suspended For Molesting A Foreign Student

Students at the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) demonstrated at the campus and demanded action against the professor who allegedly molested a student from Thailand. The professor has been suspended by the university.

Notably, the Cyberabad police station arrested a professor from the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) allegedly for molesting a girl from Thailand. A complaint was filed with the police after the professor called the girl student at his home and molested her, the police informed.

The incident occurred on Friday (December 2), when the girl student was called by the professor to his house on the pretext of collecting a book and then molested her. Later the friends of the victim found her crying and she revealed what transpired. Subsequently, a complaint was filed against the professor, the accused is in custody.

Accused professor in custody

K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur said, "The incident took place yesterday. The victim is a student at HCU. She was taken to the professor's home on the pretext of giving her a book and then there he tried to molest her. She was found crying by her friends and she revealed some facts. We have taken the complaint and the accused in custody. We will take remand of him. The student is a foreigner from Thailand (Sic)."

