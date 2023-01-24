Hyderabad University Student Body Screens 'propaganda' BBC Docuseries On PM Modi; Probe On

In the latest development, the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has been rejected by the central government, was screened at the University of Hyderabad.

As per sources, the screening was done on Sunday at the college campus and was organised by a section of Muslim federation students that works under the banner of 'Fraternity group'. More than 50 to 60 students attended the screening. The entire matter came to the fore after the ABVP raised the complaint regarding the screening. Meanwhile, authorities have stated that no permission was taken and they were unaware of the screening. According to the local police, no complaint has been filed yet.

Notably, the documentary series, titled 'India: The Modi Question' based on the 2002 Gujarat riots, has triggered a great deal of controversy across India. The Union government has called the docuseries a propaganda piece designed to push certain interests.

#BREAKING | 'Propaganda' BBC documentary on PM Modi, rejected by government, screened in Hyderabad university.



Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/CIXLl287FV — Republic (@republic) January 24, 2023

The Union government has called the BBC documentary biased and lacking in objectivity. “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press conference.

Complaint filed against JNUSU over screening of banned BBC docuseries

On Tuesday. a complaint was filed against Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) over the screening of the banned documentary at the college campus despite the administration asking students to cancel the screening.

Advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj police station on Tuesday morning as he stated that the sole purpose of making this documentary is to create disharmony in the country and to disgrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the central government has banned the documentary, any person who is organising the screening of the documentary also has the same intent to create division on the ground of religion and spreading hatred.

He further said that although the JNU administration has denied the permission there are some students and organisers planning to do so. Therefore, the screening should be prevented and legal action must be taken against the organisers.