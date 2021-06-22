Hyderabad Woman Appeals To MEA To Save Stranded Daughter Facing Harassment In Qatar

A woman from Hyderabad has appealed Ministry of External Affairs to bring back her daughter who is stuck in Qatar's Doha for the last 20 months. The woman, Atiya Begum wrote a letter to External Minister S Jaishankar requesting India's intervention to rescue Aliya Begum who is allegedly being treated poorly in a foreign land. According to the mother her daughter had reached Doha as she was in search of employment and was approached by a travel agent Muneer who offered her a job there.

In a shocking statement, Atiya alleged that her daughter was jailed after she fell ill and was even beaten up and harassed by her employer Salma.

"She did not receive proper treatment, proper food, and accommodation and she was also not given her salary properly. During August 2020 she fell ill and was admitted to a government hospital but her employer foisted a case on her and she was sent to Al-Rayan Jail for six months. During January 2021 she was asked to work at one Rosaa restaurant as a waitress, and her new employer Salma is harassing her a lot, beating her and not giving proper accommodation. " she added.

Atiya Begum explained that initially when her daughter had reached Doha, she was working as a beautician in a beauty parlour.

"My daughter, Aliya Begum, was in search of a job and was approached by a travel agent Muneer and offered a job to work as a beautician in a beauty parlour in Doha, Qatar. She went to Doha, Qatar in November of 2018 and joined a beauty parlour, and worked there for 14 months. Later the parlour was closed and she was asked to work in some other beauty parlour 'Black Saloon' where she worked for six months." told Atiya Begum to ANI.

After getting released from jail by her employer, Aliya was kept as a housemaid for two months as her beauty parlour was not open due to lockdown. Expressing Aliya's condition, her mother added that she cries every time they speak over phone and wants to return to India. I appeal to the government of India to rescue my daughter and bring her back to India, concluded mother, Atiya Begum.

Hyderabad woman appeals MEA to bring back daughter stranded in UAE

A similar case was reported in February 2021 where a Hyderabadi woman, Sultana Begum had requested MEA to bring back her daughter from UAE as she was facing a lot of problems there. Sultana had alleged that her daughter was forced to work for four families and when her agents were requested to send her back they demanded ₹1.20 lakhs. The victim is also a mother of an 11-year-old child.

