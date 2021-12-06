Hyderabad Woman Commits Suicide After Alleged Fight With Husband Over Blouse Design

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old lady committed suicide on Sunday at her home after a quarrel with her tailor husband over not stitching a blouse to her liking, said police. According to police, the woman was discovered hanging at their home on Saturday. The woman apparently got into a disagreement with her husband, a tailor, after she didn't like the way he stitched a blouse for her, and after an argument with him, she appeared to be hurt and took drastic action, according to a police officer from Amberpet police station. According to authorities, the woman entered a room and bolted the door from inside, which was then forcibly opened.

Vijayalakshmi had been residing at Golnaka Thirumala Nagar in Amberpet, Hyderabad, with her husband Srinivas and their two school-aged children, according to reports. Srinivas makes a living by going door to door selling saris and blouse material and tailoring clothing at home. Srinivas was reportedly asked by Vijayalakshmi to restitch the blouse, but he refused. Instead, he took the blouse's stitches out and handed it to her, instructing her to repair it to her liking. Vijayalakshmi was outraged by this.

When the kids got home from school, they discovered the bedroom door had been shut. They knocked again and again, but no one answered. Local people alerted the police, who hurried to the scene. There was no suicide note discovered. According to police, a case has been filed in this matter, and the case is being investigated further.

Fed up with regular fights with husband, Kota woman jumps into well

A 40-year-old lady, upset over regular clashes with her husband, allegedly jumped into a well with her five little daughters, all of whom died, when the man went to attend a relative's condolence meeting, police said Sunday. The six deaths were discovered by villagers early Sunday morning and reported to the police, who took them to a local hospital. Badamdevi, a mother of seven and the wife of Shivlal Banjara, a resident of Banjaron Ka Dera in Kaliyahedi village under Chechat police station, has been identified as the deceased woman. Savitri (14), Ankali (8), Kajal (6), Gunjan (4), and one-year-old Archana are the five minor girls that died. Shivlal made a living as a blanket and fabric seller.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: Unsplash