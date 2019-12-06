Hyderabad: Gautam Gambhir Reacts To Encounter Of Rape & Murder Accused

BJP leader and MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir stated that there is an urgent need for the reformation of the judicial system in the country and that the judgment by the fast track courts should be passed within a month that should be final and there should be no scope of filing mercy petition by the convicts. Speaking to media outside the parliament, Gambhir said that if the accused of Hyderabad rape and murder case were trying to escape then police has done the right thing, adding that rapists, however, should be given punishment in the court of law.