The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Hyderabad: Gautam Gambhir Reacts To Encounter Of Rape & Murder Accused

General News

Gautam Gambhir has stated that there is an urgent need for the reformation of the judicial system adding that fast track courts should pass judgement in a month

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP leader and MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir stated that there is an urgent need for the reformation of the judicial system in the country and that the judgment by the fast track courts should be passed within a month that should be final and there should be no scope of filing mercy petition by the convicts. Speaking to media outside the parliament, Gambhir said that if the accused of Hyderabad rape and murder case were trying to escape then police has done the right thing, adding that rapists, however, should be given punishment in the court of law.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG