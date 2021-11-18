Hyderpora Encounter: J&K Administration Sets 10 Days Deadline For Completion Of Inquiry

After setting up a magisterial inquiry in the Hyderpora encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Thursday gave the enquiring team, headed by an officer of Additional District Magistrate, 10 days time for the completion of the case. A statement issued in this regard urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are in the 'knowledge of the encounter and willing to record their statement', to visit the Office of the Additional District Magistrate so that the inquiry can be completed within the stipulated time of 10 days.

"Now, in this connection notice is hereby issued to the general public that any person who is in the knowledge of the incident and is willing to record his/ her statement or wants to give any other information about the incident, he /she may attend the office of the undersigned in the office complex of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Amar Niwas Complex, Tankipora, Srinagar for recording the statement in this matter within ten days of the date of issuance of this notice from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM during working days, so that the enquiry in the said case is completed," the statement read.

The development comes hours after a magisterial inquiry was ordered in the Hyderpora encounter. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed that the magisterial inquiry will be conducted by an officer of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) rank. Additionally, the LG's office assured that his administration will take suitable action as soon as the report is submitted in a time-bound manner.

The LG's office has also reiterated its commitment to protecting the lives of innocent civilians. "J&K admin reiterates the commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians & it will ensure there is no injustice," the tweet further stated.

On November 15, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two terrorists identified as Haider (a foreign Pakistani terrorist) and his associate Amir Ahmad (resident of Banihal and a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter.