Hyderpora Encounter: J&K LG Orders Magisterial Inquiry; Assures Suitable Action

In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the in Hyderpora encounter. The magisterial inquiry has been ordered by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Taking to Twitter, Sinha's office has informed that the magisterial inquiry will be conducted by an officer of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) rank. The Union Territory's government has assured that it will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner.

Additionally, the LG's office has also reiterated its commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians. Moreover, it has also assured that there will be no injustice. This comes after several opposition parties in the Union Territory have been protesting and demanding a probe into the Hyderpora encounter deaths.

A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter.Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner.JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians&it will ensure there is no injustice. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 18, 2021

Opposition parties demand probe into Hyderpora encounter deaths

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah spoke to J&K LG Manoj Sinha. Abdullah had sought Sinha's intervention and urged him to direct authorities to hand over the bodies of the deceased to the families. Moroever, Abdullah has also demanded an impartial probe into the civilian killings in connection to the Hyderpora encounter. Similarly, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also protested against the alleged killing of civilians.

Hyderpora encounter

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15. The encounter broke out after the police received input regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter. It said the owner of the building, Altaf Ahmad, as well as tenant, Mudasir Ahmad, were also called to accompany the search party. However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed.