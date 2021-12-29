Hyderpora Encounter: SIT Threatens Action Over Politicians' 'speculative' Remarks On Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Hyderpora encounter Wednesday threatened legal action against political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir for making “speculative” statements about the investigation. In a statement issued by the police, the SIT chairman said the probe team had come across posts on social media from some political leaders and family members casting “doubts upon the evidence obtained by SIT so far”.

“Such speculative statements from the political leaders have a tendency to create a provocation, rumour, fear and alarm among the general masses or particular section of society. This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law,” the chairman said in a statement.

Having said that the chairman outlined that the SIT was still investigating, and anyone with relevant information related to the incident can approach the officials to help conclude the matter on merits.

The statement from the SIT comes after leaders of Jammu and Kashmir came forward to question the SIT's clean chit to the security forces.

'What was the need to rush to the press?'

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to his official Twitter handle and stated, "If the SIT is still investigating the matter then what was the need to rush to the press yesterday." The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister added," I don't recall reading anywhere that yesterday report was an interim one."

Addressing what was referred to as a 'threat of penal actions', he added that criticising a report- interim or final- was the right of any citizen. Underlining that the J&K police has no right to threaten people to submission, he added," If the SIT wants people to believe the report, it should report the truth. period."

On Tuesday, the SIT virtually gave a clean chit to the security forces. The probing team had said that while one civilian was killed by the foreign terrorist, the owner of the building and a local “militant” (Magray) died in the crossfire after being used as a “human shield” by the hiding terrorist.

A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora on November 15 and the police had claimed that all the slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had said that they were innocent, prompting the police to order the inquiry.