'I Am A 24 Carat Congressman, 18 Carat Questioning 24 Carat', Says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that he is a 24-carat Congressman but those questioning are of 18 carats. Replying to Republic Media Network’s question, Azad said, "I am a Congressman, who told you I am not a Congressman. Maybe 18 carats must be questioning the 14 carats.” It is pertinent to mention that Ghulam Nabi Azad has been part of the G23 group which openly revolted against the leadership of Congress demanding reforms.

Azad has taken a jibe at opposition parties, especially National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), demanding talks with Pakistan and said that it is the Government of India that has to decide on talks with Pakistan but talks have discontinued and later resumed in the past as well when the situation improved.

”I think we should leave that to Government. I don’t have to talk and I don’t know what is the gravity of the situation. As and when things improved in the past. This is not the first time, even in the past we discontinued talks during our Government but as and when things improved between two countries and the atmosphere was a little clearer, it happened. It is the Government of India which has to decide," Azad said.

Targeting the Union Government over growing inflation, Azad said that on one hand, people are doing Jihaad against inflation and fighting against unemployment on the other.

Image: PTI