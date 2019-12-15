'I Am Fine,being Discharged From Hospital': Siddaramaiah 

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah who was admitted to a hospital on December 11 for angioplasty treatment, said that he is fine and was being discharged from the hospital. He, however, said that doctors have advised him rest for a fortnight. The doctors placed a stent in Siddaramaiah's two blood vessels in the heart as they were blocked three years ago. "I am being discharged from the hospital today. I am totally fine now. The doctors have advised me to take rest for 10-15 days," said Siddaramaiah.

I am healthy and totally fine now. I can carry out day to day activities like before. There is nothing to worry.



I sincerely thank all the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of me. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 15, 2019

On Friday, Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa setting aside political rivalry called on the former Chief Minister who is recovering from illness. An official from the Karnataka CM's office said that Yediyurappa visited Siddaramaiah at the hospital and wished him for a speedy recovery. Karnataka cabinet ministers KS Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai also accompanied Yediyurappa on the visit.

'Believes in personal friendship over political differences'

Siddaramaiah was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain. The Congress leader took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to thank the Karnataka CM for paying a personal visit and wishing him a speedy recovery. "Thanks to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Ministers KS Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai who came to inquire about my health. I am one who believes that political differences should not interfere with personal friendship," tweeted Siddaramaiah in native language Kanada.

Siddaramaiah, who was the leader of opposition in Karnataka, offered to resign from the post after suffering a massive defeat against BJP in the crucial by-poll held on December 5, the result of which was announced on December 9. In the recently held polls BJP, the ruling party, needed to win 6 out of the 15 seats to maintain its majority, but won 12 instead, while Congress won two seats and JD(S) failed to open its account. One seat was won by a rebel BJP leader who contested independently.

