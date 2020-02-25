FLOTUS Melania Trump Attends 'Happiness Class', Says She's 'inspired By Curriculum'

First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump attended the happiness class in Delhi's Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School after which she enjoyed the traditional dance performances of the students of the school. Melania Trump expressed her delight on visiting the school in her maiden visit to India. The US First Lady spoke about her experience after attending the Happiness Class.

"It is very inspiring to me that the students here begin each day by participating in mindfulness. From mindful breathing, telling the story to a friend, listening to another classmate, or simply connecting with nature, I cannot think of a better way for us to start our day," said Melania followed by thunderous applause by the students.

Melania said that the Happiness Class was on the lines of her 'Be Best' initiative which she runs in the United States. "I work with children to promote similar ideas of wellbeing through my Be Best initiative. The three pillars of Be Best include the dangers of drug abuse, the importance of online safety and the overall wellbeing of the children," FLOTUS said.

The First Lady also not only praised the happiness class initiative but also lauded the efforts of the teachers and all those who participate in helping children to overcome issues in their daily lives. "As I travel around the world I am inspired not only by programs like the reading classroom and the happiness curriculum but also by the people who dedicated themselves to helping children and overcome the many issues they face each day," Melania Trump said.

"The school exemplifies that promoting values of kindness, compassion and respect can bring about positive change within your communities," she added.

On her first day of the India visit, she attended the grand 'Namaste Trump' event along with US President Donald Trump and accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The First Lady and the US President also visited the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati where Donald Trump tried his hand on the Charkha.

