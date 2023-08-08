'I Am Not Even Shocked': MK Stalin Takes On AIADMK For Supporting Delhi Services Bill

MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu chief minister, slammed the Centre for the Delhi Services Bill and called the day the Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha a 'black day' for the nation. The Delhi Services Bill, which transfers powers of the state government vis a vis civil servants to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office. Stalin, a member of the anti-BJP I.N.D.I.A bloc, voiced his opinion against the Delhi Services Bill and said people watched as the autonomy of a government was being crushed.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the DMK chief stated: "Crushing down the national capital into a body like a corruption is what the bill passed in the Rajya Sabha has done. This is a Black day for Indian democracy. How else can we term a day that explicitly defines the fascist ideas of BJP as they are ready to destroy a state completely just because it's ruled by an opposition party?"

Stalin said the entire state has been shattered to pieces with just 29 votes. "I am sure that not just the people of Delhi, but the people of our entire nation will give them the right befitting response in the upcoming 2024 elections."

MK Stalin further said Manipur has been burning for the last three months and the Centre is niether ready nor capable of putting out the fire. "I again want to reiterate that people are closely watching everything."

"I am not even shocked with the fact that the AIADMK party which even has our leader Anna's name in it was forced to vote in favour of this bill. It's just what Edappadi Palaniswamy has promised to do to as the slaves of the BJP. This just brings to light the reality of Edappadi Palaniswamy who is holding the feet of the BJP in his hands while just saying out loud that they are nobody's slaves," Stalin added.