'I Am Proud Of Him': Lance Naik Vivek Kumar's Wife Bids Final Adieu To Martyred Husband

Wrapped in the Tri-colour, the mortal remains of Para Commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, who was martyred in the tragic IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8, was received by his family members in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra.

With tears in her eyes, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar's wife praised the 'Amar Fauji' and said she was proud of him.

"I am the wife of martyr Vivek Kumar and I am proud of him," Kumar's wife Priyanka said.

The cremation of Lance Naik Kumar was held on Sunday with full state and military honours. He was accorded a gun salute by the Army. Kumar is survived by his wife, a six-month-old child, his brother and his parents.

'Mera Fauji Amar Rahe'

At the funeral, Kumar’s wife, said with tear-filled eyes, “Mera Fauji Amar Rahe,” as her brother-in-law ignited the funeral pyre. The coffin of the martyr was earlier received by Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had earlier along with other ministers and MLAs paid tributes to the deceased soldier during the wreath-laying ceremony.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur pays tribute to Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on Dec 8.

The Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur had also announced immediate support of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family and additional support of Rs 5 lakh from his discretionary funds.

We have paid homage to Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, as Kangra mourns. Rs 5 lakh was provided to the kin previously, as per a govt scheme. But I will additionally provide financial aid of Rs 5 lakh from my side. We'll see to all the help needed by the family soon: HP CM Jai Ram Thakur

Vivek who started his military career in December 2012, was from Jaisinghpur, a small town in Himachal Pradesh. He was part of a special force in 1 PARA SF and served in Jammu and Kashmir, both south and north Kashmir. He was an expert in Combat Freefall, Communication, and Unarmed Combat.

Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh's last rites performed in Delhi's Brar Square

The last rites of Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, who was among the 13 who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash were also performed on Sunday in Brar Square in New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at the ceremony and was seen consoling the family members of deceased Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh.

Daughter of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, performs his last rites at Brar Square in New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen consoling the family members of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh during his last rites held at Brar Square in New Delhi

The officer lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8



The officer lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8 pic.twitter.com/OYWs6Uo8Qc — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Andhra Pradesh bids final adieu to Lance Naik B Sai Teja

The last rites of Lance Naik B Sai Teja were also performed with military honour in his home town in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Last rites of Lance Naik B Sai Teja was performed with military honour in his home town in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh today

Teja died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8



Teja died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8 pic.twitter.com/GlJh1zMOrN — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

IAF chopper crash

General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the accident and is being treated in Bengaluru.

