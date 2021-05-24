'I Am Salman Khan': Salman Rushdie Drips Sarcasm After Being Confused With Salman Khurshid

Giving a humorous turn to an otherwise serious topic of discussion, renowned author Salman Rushdie, who was mistakenly tagged in a tweet by a Twitter user replying to a post by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, said that the user had taken him as the wrong 'Salman', and added that he was 'Salman Khan' instead. Rushdie’s witty reply to the Twitter user has since been doing the rounds on social media and has partly overshadowed the viral post of Khurshid.

Salman Rushdie taken to be Salman Khurshid; calls himself Salman Khan instead

It all started when Khurshid took to Twitter to share a post about Former Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and his son, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "The once and future king of democracy," the senior Congress leader captioned his post, which soon became a topic of discussion on the micro-blogging site, involving both supporters as well as critics.

The once and future king of democracy. pic.twitter.com/UwpCabdgwm — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) May 21, 2021

The Twitter user was also one of those who replied. "Expect a chamcha like @SalmanRushdie to use the word "King" to define 'democracy'," he wrote, but instead of tagging Khurshid, he tagged Rushdie. His tweet garnered a lot of attention, including the attention of the man himself, who shot his most witty reply, which read, "I think you have the wrong Salman. I’m Salman Khan."

I think you have the wrong Salman. I’m @BeingSalmanKhan. https://t.co/J9DSAI41P1 — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) May 21, 2021

The reply created a laughter riot on Twitter. Since being posted, the share has gathered over 11,300 likes and more than 1,461 retweets.

(Credit-PTI/@SalmanRushdie/Twitter)