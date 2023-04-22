I Am With You: CM Ekanth Shinde Welcomes Former Uddhav Camp Leader In His Shiv Sena

Former Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Pune unit president Balasaheb Chandore who was expelled from the party, formally joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday. Apart from Chandore, other leaders from the Uddhav camp including Pune district's deputy chief Dashrath Jadhav also joined Shinde.

Maharashtra CM Shinde who was present at the event, welcomed Chandore and other leaders saying that the Shiv Sena led by him will support them. He also lauded their service to the party saying that they have always worked for Shiv Sena and its growth. "I welcome Balasaheb Chandore to Shiv Sena. I'm with you and this Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena is with you. You always worked for Shiv Sena and its growth," the Chief Minister said. Further, he stated that they rose to power only to carry forward Shiv Sena's founder Balasaheb Thackeray's idealogy.

Another Uddhav camp leader joins Shinde's Shiv Sena

Taking to his Twitter, Shinde said, "District chief of Uddhav Thackeray group in Bhor, Velha and Mulshi divisions of Pune district Balasaheb Chandere, sub-district chief Dashrath Jadhav, many taluka chiefs, sub-taluka chiefs, division chiefs, branch chiefs and Yuva Sena sub-district chiefs and thousands of Shiv Sainiks officially joined the Shiv Sena."

"On this occasion, we welcomed all of them to the Shiv Sena Party and wished them all the best for their future social and political career. On this occasion former Minister and Deputy Leader Vijay Shivtare, Yuva Sena Secretary Kiran Sali, Shiv Sena District Chief Ramesh Konde, and Yuva Sena District Chief Nilesh Ghare were present."

Earlier, the Uddhav camp expelled Chandore from the party for allegedly being involved in anti-party activities. It is pertinent to mention that after a group of 40 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde broke away from the erstwhile Shiv Sena led by then CM Udhhav last year, many leaders of Uddhav side have switched their sides and aligned with Shinde. The trouble did not stop for the former CM as on February 17, the Election Commission of India allotted the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to the Shinde camp and recognised the latter as the real "Shiv Sena".

(With inputs from ANI)