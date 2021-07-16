Last Updated:

I&B Min Anurag Thakur Condoles Danish Siddiqui's Demise; Lauds Extraordinary Body Of Work

Anurag Thakur remembered Danish Siddiqui for his extraordinary body of work, sharing one of his popular photographs from when he covered the Rohingya crisis.  

Written By
Ananya Varma
Anurag Thakur, Danish Siddiqui

Image- PTI/Danish Siddiqui Twitter


Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur condoled the death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who lost his life in a Taliban attack in Kandahar on Friday. Thakur remembered Siddiqui for his extraordinary body of work, sharing one of his popular photographs from when he covered the Rohingya crisis.  

Danish Siddiqui killed in Taliban attack

Amid the ongoing Afghanistan war, celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar. According to reports, the Indian journalist was covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days and was embedded with the Afghan security forces who are currently fighting the Taliban. As per sources, the incident occurred in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district in Kandahar. 

READ | Harbhajan Singh & Suresh Raina welcome Anurag Thakur's appointment as new Sports Minister

Reports further added that the forces Siddiqui was traveling with were ambushed by the Taliban terrorists. However, the injured forces still continued their operation. Even so, the Taliban attacked the Afghan forces again on Friday morning in which Siddiqui was killed. Just days ago, the photojournalist had tweeted pictures and narrated the series of events that took place during the mission and his assignment as he was traveling with the forces. 

READ | VVS Laxman & Irfan Pathan congratulate Anurag Thakur on his appointment as Sports Minister

Afghanistan crisis

With the US troops' exit from Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years, the Taliban moved swiftly to take over Afghanistan claiming control over 85 percent of Afghanistan's territory.  According to a report by BBC, the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including five districts in Herat. In recent days, the group has captured key border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan in an armed rebellion even as Afghan forces attempt to launch counter operations to restrict the militancy group. 

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur launches AR Rahman, Ananya Birla's 'Hindustani Way' song

Meanwhile, the US has requested a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and has urged all parties involved in the Afghan conflict to reach a negotiated political settlement. "A peaceful, stable Afghanistan is in the interest of all of Afghanistan's neighbors and countries in the region. Regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process are important for enduring peace," a state department spokesperson told ANI.

READ | Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND