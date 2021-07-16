I&B Min Anurag Thakur Condoles Danish Siddiqui's Demise; Lauds Extraordinary Body Of Work

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur condoled the death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who lost his life in a Taliban attack in Kandahar on Friday. Thakur remembered Siddiqui for his extraordinary body of work, sharing one of his popular photographs from when he covered the Rohingya crisis.

Danish Siddiqui leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Photography and was embedded with the Afghan Forces in Kandahar. Sharing one of his pictures below. Sincere condolences. RIP https://t.co/xGhjJbsoCQ pic.twitter.com/9V7czR5DtB — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui killed in Taliban attack

Amid the ongoing Afghanistan war, celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar. According to reports, the Indian journalist was covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days and was embedded with the Afghan security forces who are currently fighting the Taliban. As per sources, the incident occurred in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district in Kandahar.

Reports further added that the forces Siddiqui was traveling with were ambushed by the Taliban terrorists. However, the injured forces still continued their operation. Even so, the Taliban attacked the Afghan forces again on Friday morning in which Siddiqui was killed. Just days ago, the photojournalist had tweeted pictures and narrated the series of events that took place during the mission and his assignment as he was traveling with the forces.

THREAD.

Afghan Special Forces, the elite fighters are on various frontlines across the country. I tagged along with these young men for some missions. Here is what happened in Kandahar today while they were on a rescue mission after spending the whole night on a combat mission. pic.twitter.com/HMTbOOtDqN — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Afghanistan crisis

With the US troops' exit from Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years, the Taliban moved swiftly to take over Afghanistan claiming control over 85 percent of Afghanistan's territory. According to a report by BBC, the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including five districts in Herat. In recent days, the group has captured key border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan in an armed rebellion even as Afghan forces attempt to launch counter operations to restrict the militancy group.

Meanwhile, the US has requested a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and has urged all parties involved in the Afghan conflict to reach a negotiated political settlement. "A peaceful, stable Afghanistan is in the interest of all of Afghanistan's neighbors and countries in the region. Regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process are important for enduring peace," a state department spokesperson told ANI.