I&B Minister Thakur Hails DD's Category-focus Approach; 22 Cr DD Kisan Viewership In 2020

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Friday informed Rajya Sabha that the government has dedicated DD Kisan Channel to create awareness among the farmers. Citing the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, Thakur said that the farmer dedicated channels have secured a viewership of 22.13 crore in 2020.

Government also uses digital platforms to create awareness: Thakur

Thakur, in a written reply, also informed that the government has dedicated a digital platform for the farmers. "A dedicated YouTube channel DD Kisan, where the viewers may access various programmes such as Kisan Samachar, Chaupal Charcha, Gaon Kisan, Mausam Khabar, Hello Kisan, Krishi Darshan, Swastha Kisan digitally across the globe," said Minister of Information and Broadcasting. He also said that the main aim of the farmer-based channel is to educate the rural population of the country. This would create a holistic ecosystem for sustainable and inclusive growth of the farmers.

I&B Minister also lashed out at TMC MP Santanu Sen for snatching a statement on Pegasus

Later, the minister also hit out at TMC MP Santanu Sen for snatching a statement on Pegasus from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, heated words were exchanged between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Sen after the latter snatched a paper from Vaishnaw. He termed the incident unfortunate and stated that such action is shameful for one of the largest democracies in the world.

"If on some subject, a union minister wants to give a statement in the House as all the Members of Parliament and citizens of this country have the right to information, snatching away that statement and tearing it is very unfortunate and shameful," said the minister. Further, he appealed to the opposition parties to rise above politics and work as a team to combat COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI)