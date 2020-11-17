I&B Ministry Directs Digital Media Outlets To Limit Foreign Funding To 26% Within A Year

Days after digital and online media was brought under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), the central government on Monday issued a public notice, asking all news websites, portals, aggregators and agencies to comply with conditions that make them eligible for 26 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) approved by the Union Cabinet last year. In its notice, MIB has asked all the entities involved in uploading or streaming of news and current affairs through digital media to submit details, including existing shareholding pattern within one month. The order said that the companies, which have foreign investment more than 26 per cent will have to seek the central government's approval and also bring foreign shareholding down to 26 per cent by October 15, 2021.

Ministry of Information & Broadcast issues notice

In the public notice, the government has also stated that investment means to subscribe, acquire, hold or transfer any security or unit issued by a person who is a resident of India. Apart from this, every digital news media company will also have to follow the requirements of the citizenship of the board of directors and CEO. The companies will have to obtain security clearance for all foreign personnel, who are to be deployed for more than 60 days in a year, prior to their deployment.

The details sought by the government from the digital news media outlets include names and addresses of directors, shareholders, promoters and significant beneficial owners. Besides this, the entities will also have to submit their latest P&L statements and balance sheets along with reports from the auditor.

Centre brings online content under MIB

The Central Government on November 9 issued an order bring online films, audio-visual programs and online news & current affairs content under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat which has been signed by the President, the content made available by online providers such as Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, etc will also come under the ministry. With this, the MIB has the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.

In the notice, Cabinet Secretariat stated, "In exercise of powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 77 of the Constitution, the President hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, namely--These rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Three Hundred and Fifty-Seventh Amendment Rules, 2020. They shall come into force at once."

(With ANI inputs)