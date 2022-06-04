I&B Ministry Orders Suspension Of Controversial Perfume Advertisement; Probe Launched

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has ordered the suspension of controversial deodorant advertisement by perfume brand Layer'r for their new body deodorant ‘Shot’. An inquiry is being held as per the advertising code. The advertisement is facing a lot of wrath for allegedly promoting rape culture.

As per several social media users, the advertisement was broadcasted during the England vs New Zealand cricket match. Both the ads of the brand show women getting scared that they will be sexually harassed by a bunch of men.

Reacting to the controversial advertisement, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "Deodorant advertisement blatantly promotes the rape mentality in the country. We've issued notice to Delhi Police that FIR must be registered & ad must be immediately taken down from all platforms."

Govt asks Twitter & YouTube to pull down perfume advertisement

The Information and Broadasting (I&B) Ministry on Saturday, June 4, asked Twitter and YouTube to remove from their social media platforms the videos of advertisements of the perfume brand that triggered outrage. In letters to Twitter and YouTube, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the videos were "detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency and morality" and in violation of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code).

What was shown in the ad?

The first ad starts with a couple in the bedroom. After four of the guy's friends enter the room and ask the guy, “Shot maara lagta hai (Seems you took the shot)?" He replies that he did. One of them then rolls up his sleeves and begins to approach the bed saying, “Ab humari baari (Now it's our turn).” The woman gets scared but the ad then reveals that the man was just picking up the perfume bottle from the dressing table.

The second ad starts in a grocery store where a group of men are seen having a conversation, standing behind a woman. One of them says, “Hum char aur ye sirf ek (We're four and this is just one),” when another man asks, “To shot kaun lega (Who will take the shot)?”. The girl turns around in fear when the ad reveals that they were discussing the last remaining perfume bottle.

Image: