'I Completely Trust Them': Karti Chidambaram Against Congress' Stance On EVM Credibility

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Saturday went against the party's position on the credibility of the Electronic Voter Machine (EVM) and said that he has "complete trust" in the voting machine.

In a complete departure from Congress' stance on the EVM, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram said that the grand-old-party has also won elections where votes were cast through EVM. "As far as polling through EVMs is concerned, I know my party holds a different view on the subject. I can't speak for the party. But it is my personal view, and as I have consistently maintained, I trust the EVMs. We have also won elections where votes were cast through EVMs," the Congress leader told ANI.

'Completely believe in EVM efficacy': Karti Chidambaram

The MP from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency called the EVM a "robust and standalone machine" that does not operate on a network.

"In my personal opinion, the EVM is a robust machine. It's a standalone machine. It doesn't operate on a network. I completely believe in the efficacy and my trust in the EVM is complete," the Congress leader told reporters at Congress' 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Congress raises concern over EVM at plenary session in Raipur

The Congress adopted a 58-point political resolution during the plenary at Raipur that covered a variety of topics, including statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, electoral bonds, and EVMs. In its resolution, Congress stated that before taking up the "EVM issue" with the Election Commission (EC), the party will try to get the widest consensus with other like-minded parties.

"More than 14 recognised political parties, several eminent activists, and computer scientists have raised concerns about the efficacy of EVMs with the Election Commission but have not received a response so far. Congress promises to restore the faith of every voter in the integrity of the electoral process. The Congress will build the widest possible consensus with all like-minded political parties to take up the issue with ECI," the Ggrand-old-party said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)