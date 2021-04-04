'I Couldn't See Him Crying': Maitreya Dadashreeji Opens Up On Why He Met Rakesh Tikait

While speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Transformation Pioneer Maitreya Dadashreeji spoke about his meeting with Rakesh Tikait, the BKU spokesperson, who has been at the helm of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.

Maitreya Dadashreeji said that he did not feel good about the way Rakesh Tikait cried in front of everyone. Dadashreeji said Rakesh Tikait is also a farmer of this country, so he went to meet Tikait to advise him that whatever he does, he should do it peacefully.

"He is a farmer of the country and we all feel for our farmers. So when I saw on TV when he was crying, I did not feel good when I saw tears in his eyes. Why should our farmers cry", Dadashreeji said.

"I met him (Rakesh Tikait) and told him 'what you do, do it peacefully and with love as whatever you do has an effect on everyone'", Dadashreeji said.

When asked if Dadashreeji went on his own or was sent by the government, he said, "I went as a messenger of peace and not at the behest of the government. I had to go because the situation was so tense and it needed to calm down. Also, my opinion was that both sides should sit and hold dialogue. So I had also requested the government also to hold deliberations. I went for the truth and it had a good outcome."

Agitation against Centre's Farm Laws

Meanwhile, farmers' agitation has continued unabated for the last five months which were started at the borders of Delhi. Rakesh Tikait has said a week back that farmers will sell their produce at the Parliament complex as a part of the protest. He said that agitating farmers are prepared for a long haul and will relent only after the demand for repealing of farm laws is met. Rakesh Tikait has given several provocative statements even after the nation witnessed Republic Day violence. In order to intensify the farmers stir, Tikait in February had also called for Parliament gherao while adding that 40 lakh tractors will come to parliament instead of four lakh. In provocation, he had also given an open call to demolish the godowns of big companies if the laws are not repealed and MSP is not guaranteed under the law. He had also asked the farmers to burn the crops in revolt against the farm laws.

He had called for a tractor rally on Republic Day despite several requests to refrain from holding one. After the nation witnessed the unfortunate Republic Day violence injuring over 500 Police personnel, Rakesh Tikait pulled back saying those involved in vandalism and violence cannot be farmers. Thereafter, in a U-turn, Tikait demanded the release of those arrested in the Republic Day violence in order to resume talks with the government. In order to allay the concerns of the agitating farmers, the Centre in January stayed the implementation of laws for 18 months and has repeatedly given assurance on the continuance of the MSP mechanism. Meanwhile, the three-member expert panel constituted by the Supreme Court to study and recommend changes to the Centre’s three new farm laws has submitted its report in a sealed cover.

Shetkari Sanghatana President Anil Ghanwat, agricultural economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi are the members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee. Bhupinder Singh Mann, national president of a splinter unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU was also a part of the committee but chose to exit the committee.