'I Could've Been Another Anjali': DCW's Swati Maliwal On Molestation & Dragging Incident

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that she was screaming and scared when a car dragged her for 10-15 meters at around 3.11 am near AIIMS by a drunk driver. Maliwal said that she was reprimanding the car driver when was making 'lewd gestures' when he suddenly pulled up the glass window.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the DCW chief said, "I was on an inspection. I wanted to inspect the safety procedures that are in place, what measures the police have taken and how a woman feels when she is alone at night...I was doing that."

"One car stopped next to me and started gesturing to drop me somewhere. I told him 'I don't need your help my relatives are coming'. He kept gesturing and then very grudgingly moved away and then took a U-turn after 5-10 minutes and then again gesture to me. I recognised him. He started making lewd gestures. It was just sick. When I tried to stop him he rolled over the window and my hand got stuck and he pressed the accelerator hard because of which I was dragged for 10-15 metres and I was screaming. Another man from my team jumped. When he started running behind the car, he (the driver) let me go. It was really scary," she added.

'I could have been another Anjali': Maliwal

Maliwal claimed that there was no police patrolling opposite the AIIMS gate 2. "The way the man was dragging me along, I could have been another Anjali because he was just not letting me go. He was on alcohol. When police arrested he admitted that he had drinks," she said.

Police said that the accused, identified as Harish Chandra, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. His medical examination has also been done, they added.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 354 (Molestation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act.