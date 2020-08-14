President Recalls Sacrifice Of Freedom Fighters, Hails India's COVID Fight On I-Day Eve

Addressing the nation on the eve of India's 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his good wishes to all the citizens of the country. He opined that this was a day for the youth to understand the sacrifice of the freedom fighters. The President stressed that we are the citizens of a free nation only due to the sacrifice of the freedom fighters. Mentioning that modern India is being built on the foundation of the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he lauded the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

Acknowledging that this year's Independence Day celebrations won't have the usual fervour owing to the COVID-19 crisis, he went on to detail the impact of the pandemic. He hailed the Centre's timely steps to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On this occasion, President Kovind pointed out that India had been successful in saving the lives of many people with the support of state governments. He expressed his gratitude towards doctors, nurses and others at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. Moreover, he appreciated the efforts of COVID warriors who ensured that no one is deprived of essential services during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.

Read: Prez Kovind Lauds Naidu For Completing Three Years As VP

Watch LIVE as President Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day https://t.co/inw1j2ycM2 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2020

Read: President Ram Nath Kovind Honours 202 Freedom Fighters On Quit India Day Anniversary

President hails schemes

While admitting the detrimental impact on various sections of the society, he listed the social welfare schemes initiated by the Centre such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. He mentioned that the free ration scheme has been extended till November 2020 benefiting 80 crore persons. Apart from praising the Vande Bharat Mission and the Railways, he noted India's aid to other countries at the time of COVID-19 crisis. He clarified that the aim of Atmanirbhar Bharat was not to distance India from other countries but to increase our own ability.

Taking on China for its misadventure at the Line of Actual Control, the President stressed that the entire country saluted the martyrs of the Galwan Valley clash. Thereafter, he elaborated on the lessons of the COVID-19 crisis such as the need to move beyond the boundaries defined by humans, enhancing the health infrastructure in the country and paying attention to technology. The President also cited the deep imprint of technology in people's lives since the commencement of the lockdown.

He exuded confidence in the nation's future being safe in the hands of the youth. At this juncture, he contended that the National Education Policy 2020 would be the stepping stone for a new India. Terming it as a far-sighted reform, President Kovind extolled the various features of NEP. Describing the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan as a matter of pride, he stated that the people of the country had accepted the judgment of the Supreme Court with due respect.

Read: Prez Kovind Celebrates Rakhi With Nurses; Appreciates Their Effort During COVID-19 Crisis