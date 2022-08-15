I-Day: Govt Changes Caller Tune To 'Har Ghar Tiranga' To Encourage Hoisting Of Tricolour

In efforts to encourage the hoisting of the tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, the central government on Monday changed the caller tune with a message to share a selfie with the Indian flag on HarGharTiranga.com. The government has changed the COVID-19 caller tune to a message, asking the callers to upload a selfie followed by a short clip of the Har Ghar Tiranga theme song being played in the background.

The caller tune has been changed in view of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which was launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. Under the campaign, the BJP-led central government had urged people to hoist the National flag at their homes from August 13 to August 15.

Over 44 million have uploaded their selfies with Tiranga so far

So far, over 44 million people have uploaded their selfies with the Indian national flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga website. It is being believed that the campaign took off after the government changed the caller tune. Nearly 4,78,54,48 selfies have been uploaded as of 2:30 PM on the Har Ghar Tiranga website. The numbers are continuously increasing.

The website includes selfies of Home Minister Amit Shah, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Anupam Kher and Manushi Chhillar and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

In view of the 75 years of India's independence, the central government has urged people to hoist or display tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to commemorate 75 years of independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged everyone to turn Har Ghar Tiranga into a mass movement. He also asked the citizens of the country to upload tiranga as their social media profile pictures as well.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about tricolour.