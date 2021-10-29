'I Don’t Even Smoke': FTV India Head Kashiff Khan whom Nawab Malik Called Drug & Porn King

Issuing a strong rebuttal to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s claims, Fashion TV India Head, Kashiff Khan on Friday denied any links with those arrested in the Cordelia Cruise drugs bust case and more pertinently, to NCB Zonal Director Nawab Malik.

Earlier today, the NCP leader alleged that Kashiff Khan was one of the organisers of the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise and accused him of running a sex and pornography racket, besides distributing drugs. Malik also shared a video of Kashif Khan, in which he can be seen dancing at the cruise party, and alleged that he was a friend of Sameer Wankhede and had hence escaped arrest.

"Kashiff Khan is notorious for distribution of drugs, for running sex and pornography racket and had posted the advertisement of Cordelia drug party on social media. Despite that the intelligent officers of the NCB did not call him for any inquiry or probe," he alleged.

Dismissing the ‘bizarre’ allegations during Republic TV’s primetime debate with Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kashiff Khan said people who know him are aware that he does not even smoke, let alone take drugs on a cruise.

"I am more than shocked to learn about the allegations of the minister. He is sensationalising the topic, dragging people who have nothing to do with the whole thread. I was there at the cruise as a client in my own capacity," said Khan. “I have no drugs connection with anybody in any angle. People who know me know that I also don't even smoke. It's bizarre,” he said, flatly rejecting the claims.

Further dismissing Malik's allegations that he runs a porn racket, Kashiff Khan told Arnab, "You can check with anybody. I work for a corporate entity. I work as the India head for the world’s largest lifestyle media - Fashion TV."

In a press conference, the Maharashtra minister alleged that Kashif Khan did not get into trouble for ‘consuming drugs’ at the cruise party because he was a ‘friend of Sameer Wankhede.’

"One NCB official even told me that whenever they tried to take action against Kashiff Khan, (NCB Zonal Director) Sameer Wankhede opposed them. It is a murky business and more such cases will surface in the coming days," Malik had alleged.

Sameer Wankhede rubbishes allegations

Sameer Wankhede too has rubbished the allegations. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the NCB officer said, "It is an absolute lie and I can't comment on it. The law will take its own course.

Ever since arrests were made in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, Nawab Malik has launched a scathing attack on the NCB and Sameer Wankhede, raising serious allegations of extortion and questioning the authenticity of his birth certificate. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has appointed ACP officer, Milind Khetle, to probe the allegations levelled against Wankhede. NCB is also investigating the claims.