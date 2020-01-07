'I Don't Know What Her Motive Is,' BJP MP Hans Raj Hans On Deepika Padukone's Visit To JNU

Soon after the JNU violence incident, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone visited the university campus on Tuesday and was seen along with former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar. The actress visited the campus ahead of her upcoming Bollywood release Chhapaak.

Reacting to her visit, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans said that an artist should either have a neutral stance or not stand with people who want to split the country into pieces at all.



BJP's Hans Raj Hans said, "An artist should either have a neutral stance or not stand with such people who want to split the country into bits and pieces or who want to disturb peace in the country. I don't know what her motive is. An artist should always promote peace and participate in events that promote peace and harmony."

Deepika Padukone Reaches JNU

Amid the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone reached the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Tuesday in an apparent expression of solidarity with the students after the horrific attack on Sunday.

Dressed in a black sweater, she was seen along with a group of students and other protesters. Former JNU Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time and seen amid sloganeering that was going on then.

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone outside Jawaharlal Nehru University, to support students protesting against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/vS5RNajf1O — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone in a recent interview to a media publication opened up regarding the current political scenario in the country and said that she's 'glad' that the citizens of the country are coming together and standing united in the time of need. Feeling proud over the fact that people aren't 'scared' to express themselves, she said, 'People are voicing their opinion whether on streets or from their homes and so if we want to see a change in our society, we must keep all points of view on the table.'

