'I Don't Support Nidhi's Claim': Nirbhaya's Mother Visits Victim In Delhi Hit And Run Case

Two days after a 20-year-old woman, identified as Anjali, was dragged to death for over 12 kilometres in outer Delhi area, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on January 4 visited the house of the victim and met her mother. Demanding an investigation into the matter, Nirbhaya's mother stated that she does not trust the statement of the victim's friend and hit and run mishap eyewitness Nidhi.

Speaking to the media, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "Let's believe that this is an accident case only. The truth must come out and an investigation should be done into the matter."

"I request authorities to investigate the case and support the family financially. Job should be given to the family members as soon as possible. I do not put allegations on anyone but I do not support what that girl (Nidhi) has said in her statement," Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi added.

Anjali's mother rejects Nidhi's claim

Rejecting the claims made by Nidhi, Anjali's mother has clearly stated that Nidhi is making false claims about the incident and she does not trust what the girl is saying. Anjali's mother further denied knowing Nidhi and claimed that Anjali's accident could be a conspiracy and alleged Nidhi's involvement.

"Nidhi is making false claims. I don't know Nidhi, I have never seen her. Anjali never used to drink, she never came home in an inebriated state, and we don't believe whatever claims Nidhi made. It can be a conspiracy and Nidhi might be involved as well. I want police to investigate the case thoroughly and those five accused must be given strict punishment," Anjali's mother said.

Nidhi's shocking revelations

Revealing shocking details in the Delhi hit-and-run case, the victim's friend and the eywitness in the case Nidhi claimed that Anjali was in an 'inebriated' state when the accident took place in the early hours of the January 1, 2023. She further alleged that the accused knew that the girl was under the vehicle but they dragged her.

Speaking to the media, Anjali's friend Nidhi elaborated on the incident and said, "She (Anjali) was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. It is the fault of the girl. I had told her to let me drive telling her that she was drunk but she opposed it. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it."

However, when Republic TV accessed the post-mortem report of Anjali, it was learnt that the victim was not in an 'inebriated' state while the accident took place. It was further revealed that shock and haemorrhage caused due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs were also the reason behind the victim's death.