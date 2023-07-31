I.N.D.I.A Alliance Slams Govt After Manipur Visit, ‘Centre, State Have Their Eyes Closed’

The 21-member delegation of the 16 party I.N.D.I.A alliance completed their 2-day whirlwind tour to the strife-torn Manipur on Sunday (July 30). Notably, the members from the delegation will meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today (July 31) in his chamber in the Parliament to brief the situation of the northeastern state where ethnic clashes broke out on May 3.

On the first day of their tour on Sunday (May 30), the opposition MPs visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and interacted with victims of ethnic clashes. One team, comprising Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, and others, departed for Churachandpur first to visit the relief camp set up at the Boys Hostel of Churachandpur College.

Another team, comprising Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and others, went to visit a relief camp at Don Bosco School in Churachandpur, a source in the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said. On Sunday, leaders met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan and handed over a memorandum to her and requested her to restore peace and harmony by taking all effective measures, "where justice should be the cornerstone".

I.N.D.I.A delegation’s memorandum to Manipur governor

"In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent. You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," the memorandum reads.

“The condition in the relief camps is pathetic, to say the least. Special care needs to be taken to the kids on a priority basis. Students from different streams are facing uncertain future, which has to be the priority of the state and the Union governments. The continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding the unsubstantiated rumours, which is adding to the existing mistrust. Silence of Hon'ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur,” it added.

‘State, Centre have their eyes closed’: Congress

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while talking to the reporters here highlighted the issues being faced by the people in the state. "Both state government and central government are not taking any major steps for Manipur. Big things are being said in Delhi and even outside the country...people don't have food and medicines in their homes, children don't have any facilities to study, and college students can't go to college. Nothing is being done to end the fight between two communities...state government and central government have their eyes closed...", Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the union ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also visit the state. “We are disheartened by what happened to the people there. In the meeting with the Governor, we suggested that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, an all-India all-party delegation come here. This is what we have been suggesting since the first day. But the PM is missing. His ministers are giving statements while sitting in Delhi. They should visit Manipur to see the ground reality there..." Gogoi said.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev, who was also part of the delegation claimed that the Opposition wanted a visit of the all-party delegation to which the central government did not agree. "We said that we wanted an all-party delegation but the government did not agree and that's why the I.N.D.I.A alliance visited...When PM Modi comes to the Parliament, we will keep our points but PM Modi didn't come to either Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha," she said.

The 21-member delegation included Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, NK Premchandran from Revolutionary Socialist Party, Jayant Chaudhry from RLD, Kanimozhi from DMK, Thol Thirumavalavan from VCK among others.

Phulo Devi Netam from Congress, Santosh Kumar from CPI, Javed Ali Khan from Samajwadi Party, PP Mohammad Faizal from NCP, Aneel Prasad Hedge from JD (U), Sushil Gupta from AAP, Mahua Maji from JJM and Jayant Singh from RLD are also the members of the team.

The MPs who were part of the delegation will brief floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A alliance in the Parliament building at 9:30 am on Monday. With this, the ruckus and war of words between the Treasury and Opposition benches over the prevailing situation in violence-hit Manipur may stall proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament, as they reconvene for the eighth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session on Monday.