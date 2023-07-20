I.N.D.I.A To Demand Answers Over Manipur Violence In Parliament; ‘Will CM Be Replaced?'

A day after a barbaric video showing two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur by a mob of armed men surfaced on social media, the blame game over the incident intensified on Thursday (July 20). The opposition parties, especially Congress, attacked the BJP-ruled state government for the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

Stating that the north-eastern state has been witnessing the violence for the past 78 days since the beginning of May 2023, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned, “When will the CM of Manipur be replaced?”

Hitting out at the Manipur government, Ramesh took to Twitter and wrote, “78 days since full scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur. 77 days since the ghastly incident where two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped. 63 days since an FIR was filed against unknown persons and the culprits are still at large. The rest of India had little clue that such an horrific incident occurred due to the ongoing internet ban in Manipur.”

The Congress reaction came after the horrific video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob and being taken to a desolate stretch where one of them was allegedly gangraped emerged on July 19. In the video, the women were being beaten and molested by the men. The incident allegedly occurred on May 4.

I.N.D.I.A to demand answers in Parliament

As the Monsoon session of Parliament begins Thursday (July 20), Ramesh informed that the newly-formed united front of opposition parties I.N.D.I.A will demand answers from the BJP government over alleged its inaction against the violence in Manipur.

“Was the Union government, the Home Minister or the Prime Minister not aware of this? When will the PM Modi-led government stop acting like all is well? When will the CM of Manipur be replaced? How many more such incidents have been suppressed?” Jairam Ramesh questioned, adding, “As the Monsoon session starts today (July 20), I.N.D.I.A will demand answers.”

In addition to Ramesh’s attack on the BJP government, NCP working president Suprioya Sule also demanded an answer from the Manipur government and said, “Silence in the face of such atrocities is UNACCEPTABLE!”

Distressing to see disturbing visuals from Manipur specially the atrocities against the women, which is despicable.

Congress slams Smriti Irani for “late action”

Responding to Union minister Smriti Irani’s condemnation of the Manipur incident, Ramesh stated that it was absolutely inexcusable that the Women and Child Development Minister waited for 76 days to speak to the Chief Minister of Manipur or even issue a statement.

Smriti Irani had on Wednesday informed that she had spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh after the horrific video of the two women went viral on social media platforms. Terming the incident 'condemnable and downright inhuman', Irani said that the Chief Minister has informed her that the authorities have launched an investigation into the matter and no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.